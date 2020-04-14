FRANKLIN — Nancy Ellen (Clement) Gray, 94, passed away peacefully at Peabody Home in Franklin on April 12.
Nancy was born on November 24, 1925. She was the daughter of the late Francis and Lillian (Chard) Clement. Nancy was the 5th and last generation of Clements to have spent her childhood days on The Clement Hill Farm on Clement Hill Road in Bridgewater.
She married her husband, of 63 years, Creighton Reid Gray in 1945. They lived on a small farm on Dick Brown Pond Road in Bridgewater until they built their permanent home on River Road Bridgewater in 1946.
Nancy enjoyed planning and planting her many annual and perennial gardens as well as tending her vegetable gardens for many years. Nancy also enjoyed crewel embroidery and needlepoint, but her most passionate craft was making quilted bedspreads which she gave to family baby and wedding showers.
Nancy loved her family deeply and looked forward to birthdays, holidays and family gatherings when she could cook and enjoy the company of loved ones. Nancy welcomed 14 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband Creighton, daughter Cheryl, brother Walter and sister Phyllis.
Nancy raised five children and will be greatly missed by her son Derwood of Bridgewater (wife Hazel), son Sterlin of Fairfield, CA (wife Kimie), son Dale of Plymouth (wife Cammy), and daughter Beverly of Vero Beach, FLA (husband Sammy), along with many family and friends.
Nancy's family are planning a celebration of her life after the threat of the COVID-19 virus has gone.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Plymouth and Meredith, are assisting the family. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
