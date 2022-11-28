Michael Basil Frye, 72, of Moultonborough, left us on Nov. 4.
Born April 23, 1950, to the late Clarence and Yvonne Frye of Moultonborough, Michael attended Moultonborough Central and then continued on to Kingswood High School. Michael spent a good part of his life as a logger and will be remembered for his love of the outdoors. Fishing and hunting were passions of his, and his knowledge and love for the forest and its wildlife were unmatched. Sandwich Notch and northern New Hampshire were special places for Michael as he spent many hours camping in the back woods.
Michael was a walking history book — if you couldn't remember a person or a place, he could. Family history was also one of his favorite conversations and there weren't any books he'd turn down, either, he loved to read. Reminiscing about old trucks, big bucks and fun times he had with old friends could keep you visiting with him for hours. Michael was also a very talented artist and clever carpenter. He loved sketching new projects on his graph paper, whether it was a new shed idea or one of his famous apple box plans.
Michael is survived by his brother Randy Frye of Moultonborough and nieces Jody Marshall of Bridgewater, Kendra Frye of Moultonborough, and Pam Baker, Patty Stewart, and Mary and Elizabeth Frye.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his brother Louis Frye and sisters Cynthia Frye Ames of Moultonborough, Shirley Tosh and Linda Welcome.
In his memory, we encourage people to get out and enjoy the wilderness for all it has to offer, drop a line in a stream or watch a deer graze.
