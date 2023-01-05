Matthew A. Colarusso

NORTH READING, Massachusetts — Matthew A. Colarusso, beloved husband of Theresa (Curran) Colarusso, passed away on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Born in Laconia, New Hampshire, Matthew is the loving son of the late John and Mary (McCormack) Colarusso. Matthew grew up in Moultonboro, New Hampshire, and was a graduate of Moulton Academy. He then attended Merrimack College in Andover and earned his bachelor's degree in business. His career focused on talent recruitment and hiring, most recently as a corporate recruiter for Commonwealth Financial Network.

