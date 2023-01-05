Margaret Earl, 82

HOLDERNESS — Margaret (Royea) Earl, 82, of Holderness, passed away Jan. 2, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.
Margaret was born on March 2, 1940, was a kind and loving person, making life special for her family and friends.
She worked for many years at Annalee Dolls, both as a homeworker and in the factory, making many lifelong friends along the way. In her retirement, Margaret worked at a local nursing home brightening the lives of those in residence.
Margaret loved to spend her summers on the coast of Maine, walking the beaches, collecting shells, watching the sunset, enjoying campfires and making memories with those she loved. If you did not find Margaret on the beach, you could often find her at a yard sale or perusing the aisles of Big Al’s.
Maine was not the only destination Margaret ventured to. She traveled to many of the 50 states with her husband and daughter, and she and her Great Aunt joined a travel group on an adventure to England and Ireland. With much of her family living in Canada, she had the opportunity to travel to Ontario and Québec.
Margaret enjoyed many hobbies; hand and machine sewing, crafting, hooked rugs, photography, pumpkin carving, making Christmas wreaths, attending craft fairs, gardening cooking and baking. Cooking and baking is only one way of how she showed her love for family and friends, passing down many recipes to her daughter, granddaughter and great-granddaughters.
Margaret is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Wilson Earl. She is also survived by her daughter, Linda (Earl) Hamilton and Husband Michael Hamilton; granddaughter, Amanda (Hamilton) Lewis and husband Troy Lewis; great-grandchildren, Landon, Emily and Sydney Lewis; granddaughter, Jaime-Rose Kelley and family; brother, Robert (Bruce) Royea; and sister-in-laws, Ruth Royea and Joan Royea; along with several nieces and nephews.
Margaret is predeceased by her parents, Ibra Royea Sr. and Agnes (Proctor) Royea; brothers, Ibra Royea Jr., Richard Royea, David Royea; sister, Eleanor (Royea) Racine; sister-in-law, Odile Royea; along with several nieces and nephews
A Graveside service will be held in the Green Grove Cemetery, Main Street, Ashland, on Friday, April 28, at 10 a.m. The Rev. Steve Neill, pastor of the First Baptist Church of Meredith, will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that all donations be made in Margaret’s honor to: Lakes Region Visiting Nurses Association, 186 Waukewan St., Meredith, NH 03253 or Live and Let Live Farm, 20 Paradise Lane, Chichester, NH 03258
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are honored to assist the Earl family. For more, go to www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
