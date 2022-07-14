TILTON — Margaret Ann (Laplante) Shibles, 83, passed away peacefully with family by her side on July 12, 2022.
Margaret was born March 31, 1939 to Napoleon and Marcella (Ambrose) Laplante in Franklin.
She was raised in Franklin and graduated from Franklin High School in 1957. She married her high school sweetheart, Ken, in August 1957, and began a beautiful life together. They began building their own home (out of an old, torn down chicken coop) in Canterbury, where they lived for 53 years before moving to Tilton. Their Canterbury home was a labor of love and they spent many years tinkering and puttering, continuously improving their homestead. Countless gatherings of family and friends were held at their home.
Margaret could whip up a banquet for any size crowd in a matter of minutes. She was well known for her homemade bread, pizza, cakes, donuts of all varieties, and many other delicious meals. Their home was a second home to all the neighborhood kids where many hours were spent swimming, playing hide and seek, kickball, volleyball and using their wild imaginations for entertainment. Her kids spent a lot of time sledding, skating, trips to the beach, gardening and picking blueberries. There was a big dinner served every Sunday after church. As the kids, and later, grandkids, got older she and Ken attended every school/sporting event, often times sacrificing sleep so they could attend.
Margaret was there for anyone needing a helping hand, day or night. As a matter of fact, she was usually ahead of the game and had everything taken care of before you even knew what you needed.
One of her greatest joys in life was to be surrounded by family and friends, eating good food, and laughing hysterically. She had a wonderful sense of humor and enjoyed sharing it with everyone. She will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Margaret had several jobs in her life including nurse’s aide at Merrimack County Home and NH State Hospital, photo technician at Tom Geno’s Colorprint and Concord Camera and a cook for Peabody Home in Franklin.
She enjoyed countless hours riding in “the truck” and went on many riding adventures exploring. Her family hopes her final ride has amazing views!
She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 65 years, Kennedy R Shibles Jr.; and her four children, James Shibles and wife Betsey of Claremont, Scott Shibles and wife Lauren of Penacook, Pam Washburn and husband Kevin of Tilton, and Wendy Evangelo and husband Tom of Northfield.
She was pre-deceased by her parents, and siblings Ernest Laplante, Reginald Laplante, Rosalie (Laplante) Lemire, Paul Laplante. She has one remaining sister, Pauline (Laplante) Bergeron.
She leaves behind beloved grandchildren, Mandy, Jacqueline, Derek, Abby, Travis, Jessica, Caitlyn, Rebecca, Jacob, Brandon and Alexander, and great-grandchildren, Ashleigh, Griffin, Daxton, Rhys, Blake, Riley, Tanner, Trinette, Kaiden, Landon; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. There was a gathering of family and friends at the home of Ken Shibles 7-14-2022. The family would like to thank Franklin Hospice VNA from the bottom of their hearts for all their care and compassion. Also, thanks to Neun Funeral Home for all their kind assistance.
For an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com.
