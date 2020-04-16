APOPKA, Florida — Linda L. Swancott, 72, of Apopka, Florida, passed away on Friday, April 3.
Linda was born on August 4, 1947, in Laconia, the daughter of the late Andrew and Violet (Jacques) Towers. She was a graduate of Laconia High School. She lived in Sanbornton for many years.
Linda managed Tyler Press, Laconia, for many years until she retired. She loved to knit, read and spend time with her grandson, Cory.
She was predeceased by her husband, James H. Swancott, Sr., and her brother, John Towers.
She is survived by her son, Michael A. Swancott and his wife Pamela of Apopka, Florida; one grandson, Cory J. Swancott of Apopka, Florida.
There will be no calling hours. A memorial service will be determined at a later date in Laconia, New Hampshire.
For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, P.O. Box 37920, Boone, IA 50037-0920, or online at JDRF.com.
Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 601 N. Park Ave., Apopka, FL, is assisting the family with arrangements. https://www.baldwinfairchild.com
