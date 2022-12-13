Linda L. Hubbard, 61

GILMANTON — Linda Lee (Simonds) Hubbard, 61, of Weeks Road, Gilmanton, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and friends on Monday, December 5, 2022, at Concord/Laconia Hospital.
Linda was born June 20, 1961, in Bayshore Long Island, New York.
Linda took great pride, along with her husband, in keeping a beautiful yard, vegetable garden, and flower garden. Married to William (Bill) Hubbard for 35 years, Linda loved her family dearly and unconditionally. Her husband and her children were the light of her life. Linda was an amazing mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to many people. She will be missed and never forgotten. Linda is reunited in heaven with her parents Fil and Doris (Schmidt) Simonds and her son, Benjamin.
Linda is survived by her loving husband, Bill; their son, Zachary Hubbard; sisters, Karen Simonds of Laconia, Pamela LaRoche of Plaistow, Deborah Simonds and her husband Stuart Kolodner of Newton, Massachusetts; and her honorary sister, Jessica Whitticom and her daughter Katharine, of Gilmanton. Linda will be greatly missed by her daughter, Jaimy Curtin and her husband Ryan Curtin; her grandson, Jaiden Santana; and granddaughter, Jali Santana of Manchester; along with her sister-in-law, Joy Bogart of San Antonio, Texas. Galya Schneider and her husband Ross Schneider, Zohar Kolodner, and Hannah LaRoche and her partner Andrew Vallejo, and Nadav Kolodner have a special place in their heart for their Auntie Linda. Linda will be missed by Bella, her beloved basset hound, who was by her side daily.
There will be no calling hours.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donating in Linda’s memory to the Gilmanton Fire Department, 1824 NH Route 140, Gilmanton, NH 03837, as the family thanks them for always showing great compassion towards Linda.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
