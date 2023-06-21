Leonard A. 'Butch' Corbett III, 59

GILFORD — Leonard Allan “Butch” Corbett, III, 59, of Henderson Road, passed away peacefully on June 18, at his home, surrounded by his family after a fierce and courageous battle with renal cell carcinoma.
Butch was born on June 25, 1963, in Needham, Massachusetts, at Glover Memorial Hospital, the son of Leonard Allan Jr. and Mary (Graceffa) Lamarche.
Prior to his retirement, Butch was employed by Belgard CRH in sales of concrete retaining products, where he established many relationships. It was more than just making the sale to Butch; it was the connections that he made and the friendships he gained with his clients that was most important to him. In his younger years, he enjoyed using his culinary skills as an accomplished chef in the Lakes Region, playing football, baseball, volleyball... any sport.
An avid downhill and telemark skier, Butch spent winters at Gunstock and all other New England ski areas. During the summer months he loved fishing both fresh and salt water, riding his Harley Davidson, golfing and boating on Lake Winnipesaukee and the ocean. He and his wife Tracie loved to travel while incorporating their shared love of skiing, boating, fishing and exploring the world. In recent years, Butch and Tracie have wintered at their second home in St Petersburg, Florida, where many memories were made... a place Butch felt at peace.
Butch was predeceased by a sister, Linda Mann; his stepmother, Aleja Corbett; and by his two German shepherds, Shultz and Hogan.
Butch is survived by his wife of 27 years, Tracie (Belletti) Corbett; his mother and stepfather, Mary Lamarche and Dick Lamarche of Marlboro, Massachusetts; his father, Leonard Allan Corbett Jr. of Clearwater Beach, Florida; his daughters, Rachel Wilson and her husband Scott of East Lyme, Connecticut, Danielle Cangialose and her husband Bart of Gilford, and Michelle Krisko and her husband Andrew of Plaistow; his brother, Michael Corbett of Sarasota, Florida; his sister, Karen MacDonald of Northborough, Massachusetts. He is also survived by his six grandchildren, Finnley and Everly Wilson, Bart “B3” and Vienna Cangialose, and Penelope and Charlotte Krisko.
A private celebration of Butch’s life will be held on what would be his 60th Birthday at Gunstock Mountain Resort.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial donations in Butch’s memory be made to the Lakes Region Visiting Nurse Association, 186 Waukewan St., Meredith, NH 03253, or visit LRVNA.org.
Paquette-Neun Funeral Home, 104 Park St., Northfield, is assisting Butch’s family. To view an online memorial or to sign the online guestbook, visit neunfuneralhomes.com.
