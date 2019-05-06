SANBORNTON — Laurence “Larry” Bean of Sanbornton and Pittsburg passed away on May 2, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Larry was born and attended high school in Concord. He then went to college.
He spent most of his working life in the construction industry/building trades and he was proud of his ability to operate a grader and other pieces of heavy equipment. He sold real estate, was an established basket-maker, taught hunter safety, and, in his later years, he worked in the logging industry as a sales representative for logging equipment. Most of all, he prided himself on being an avid outdoorsman. He traveled to Alaska and big game guided in Colorado. He loved Pittsburg, New Hampshire, really his first home, and one would find him up at the crack of dawn traveling the back roads for sightings of deer, moose and other wildlife.
Larry brought a wry sense of humor and “color” to his endeavors. He was a gifted writer, storyteller, and wrote articles for sportsmen’s journals. Most of all Larry was gracious and, if he was your friend, he would do anything for you. His friends can attest to him teaching them how to hunt, fish, and build a project or where to find a spectacular view.
Most important to Larry was his wife, the love of his life, Diane, a true companion who accompanied him on many of his outdoor exploits. They were best friends and each other’s strongest advocate. He also leaves behind his son, Jason, and his longtime partner, Michelle; his brother-in-law, William (Bill) Therrien; his brother-in-law, David Therrien, and wife Barbara; sister-in-law Cathy Therrien and partner Mike Cote; brother-in-law Gary Therrien and wife Kathy; sister-in-law Bonnie Chapman and husband Michael; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his father, Laurence; mother Elaine; and brother Kevin.
There will be a celebration of life on May 11 at the Winni Grill, 650 Laconia Road, Tilton, from 1 to 5 p.m. A celebration of life will also take place at Pittsburg Ridge Runners Club House in Pittsburg, on a later date.
Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Larry to N.H. Fish and Game Department, Hunter Safety Education Program, or take a walk outside, appreciate nature, and remember him and your loved ones.
