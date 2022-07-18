DANBURY — Krystal L. Sorrell, 43, died Friday, July 15, 2022 at the Jack Byrne Hospice Center in Lebanon. Krystal was born in Concord, the daughter of Robert and Nancy (MacInnis) Haynes. She lived most of her life in Bristol and Danbury. A 1998 graduate of Newfound Regional High School, Krystal furthered her education at NHTI in Concord. Krystal worked at Market Basket in Tilton and assisted with her husband’s business, Nick’s Plumbing and Heating.
Krystal’s greatest love in life was for her family, and her time as a devoted mother to her son David. She was known for her love of art and her talent for pencil and charcoal drawings where she often brought nature and animals to life on paper. Her gardening skills always yielded a pantry full of canned goods for her family to enjoy throughout the year. Camping was a family tradition and her most loved location was Hermit Island. She enjoyed time spent kayaking and fishing and trips to Bass Pro Shops. Although she loved all animals, dogs were her favorite. If she could rescue them all she would have.
She leaves her husband of 17 years, Nicholas “Nick” Sorrell and son David of Danbury; parents Robert and Nancy Haynes of Bristol; sister Heather (Gregory) Comora of Saratoga Springs, NY; niece and nephew, Reagan and Quinn Comora; maternal grandmother, Beverly MacInnis of Bow; aunts and uncles, Donald and Brenda Haynes of Danbury; Mary and George Chin of Brookline, MA; Kathy Corbin of Hoosick Falls, NY; Mike and Dotty MacInnis of Concord and many cousins.
Services - A graveside service will be held at the Riverside Cemetery on North Road in Danbury at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022. The Rev. John Fischer will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the NH Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia, NH 03247.
To share a memory, photo, or condolence, please visit www.EmmonsFuneralHome.com.
