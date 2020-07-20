Kenneth G. Bonenfant, 76, a former resident of Tilton, died at Concord Hospital on July 15, 2020.
He was born on October 6, 1943 in Rochester, NH, the son of Gerard A. Bonenfant and Madeline (Beaulieu) Bonenfant.
Kenneth was raised in Rochester and Franklin, New Hampshire. He graduated from Franklin High School in 1963 and he was selected to the Shrine Sugar Bowl Football Game his senior year, which was held at Dartmouth College.
He served the United States Army Special Forces 52nd Airborne Division, Vietnam Combat 1964-1968 earning a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart. He graduated from Sales Training Inc. Boston, Mass. 1970. Ken was a member of the Franklin City Council 1971, 1972, and 1973 and was President of the Maple Sugar Bowl Alumni 1987, 1988, 1989. He was Shrine Past President Mt. Kearsarge Shrine Club 1992.
He was a member of Scottish Rite Valley of Concord; Doric Center Lodge #11, Tilton; Blazing Star Eureka, Concord; Order of Eastern Star Cardigan Lodge #38, Bristol; Rebeka Enterprise #41, Bristol; Vietnam Veteran Chapter #41, Concord; Eastern Star Silver, Hill; Bektash Templar Provost Guard; Cardigan Lude Odd Fellows #38, Bristol; White Mountain Lodge #5; Odd Fellows, Concord. He also was Past Master of Union Lodge, Bristol 2016, 2017. Ken was a member of the Knights of Columbus, 4th Degree.
He was a Golden Glove Champ in the welterweight division, although he didn’t like to talk about it unless he was with his grandsons.
He owned and operated the Main Street Store in Franklin, NH and later Ken owned and operated BK & Sons Upholstery in Tilton for many years.
Family members include his children, Gerard A. Bonenfant and Heidi Gallichi; grandchildren, Bruce Carey, Patrick Carey, and Isabella Bonenfant.
He was predeceased by his parents and a son, Todd K. Bonenfant, who died in 2003.
Sought with us to trust always in God and to accept eternal life, he has now sought admission to the Celestial Lodge above.
After 23 years of marriage, Kenny found another family in Bernadette, Lisa, Debbie, Flossie, and Joanne who shared cherished memories filled with love, fun and laughter.
Funeral services will be private and a Masonic Service will be held at a later date.
Donations in his memory may be made to Veterans of America.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Franklin are assisting with arrangements. For an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.