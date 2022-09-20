Kendall W. Parker, 98

AMESBURY, Massachusetts — Kendall "Ken" Parker of 6 Collins Street in Amesbury, Massachusetts, passed away at the age of 98 on September 14, 2022.

Ken was born on March 4, 1924, in Detroit, Michigan, the son of the late Laurence H. and Grace E. (Winslow) Parker. He was the oldest of six children and was raised and educated in Reading, Massachusetts. Ken served in the Army 1943 through 1946 in the Pacific Theater as a Radio Operator headquarters battery. Upon discharge, Ken was employed at Bostik Division USM Corp. He was a paint mixer, and in his later years, a chauffeur for the company. After over 40 years, Ken retired in 1987.

