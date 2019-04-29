BRISTOL — Kelley Louise (Prentice) McAloon, 51, a longtime resident of Bristol, died on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at her home, after a long illness, with her family by her side.
Kelley was born in Rochester on Dec. 30, 1967, the daughter of the late William L. and Patricia A. (Lizotte) Prentice. She was a graduate of Noble High School in Berwick, Maine, Class of 1986, and was a graduate of Granite State College in Henniker, Class of 1997.
Kelley was employed in the accounting department of Granite State Management and Acme Staple, as well as several other businesses. She graduated from Empire Beauty School in Laconia and also became a licensed Esthetician. Kelley created and administrated a weight loss diet support group on Facebook that now has over 800 members. She also ran several home businesses, including marketing essential oils and beauty products.
Kelly wrote poetry and loved her pet dog and cats. She was a member of the New Hampshire League of Poetry and St. Paul Church of St. Gabriel Parish in Franklin. Kelley had a passion for sewing, quilting, and crafting. She enjoyed making embroidery snowflakes.
Her family includes her husband of 20 years, John F. McAloon of Bristol; and her brother and sister, William Prentice of Lebanon, Maine, and Lori Prentice of Lebanon, Maine.
Calling hours will be on Friday, May 10, from 9 to 10:30 a.m., at the William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home, Franklin-Tilton Rd. (584 West Main St.), Tilton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated following the calling hours at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Church of St. Gabriel Parish in Franklin. Burial will be for the family in Homeland Cemetery in Bristol.
Donations in memory of Kelley may be made to Central VNA & Hospice, 780 North Main St., Laconia, NH 03246, www.centralvna.org/support/donate.
For more information, go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
