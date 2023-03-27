John R. Thayer, 93

John R. Thayer, 93, died on March 23, at Concord Hospital - Laconia. He was born on April 14, 1929, in Westbrook, Maine, the son of Charles E. and Grace (Richardson) Thayer. He married Nancy Lagdon on Dec. 10, 1955, in Portland, Maine. John spent his early years in Maine, graduating from Windham High School in 1947 as salutatorian. His BA degree in speech was earned at the University of Maine in 1951. During his four years there, he worked part-time as an announcer at radio stations WJOR, WGUY, and WABI. His interest in radio and television led to an MA degree in that field at the Ohio State University in 1952.

After graduation, he spent two years in the U.S. Army (Ordnance Corps), the first-year teaching automotives at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, and the second year working at an ordnance supply depot in Zirndorf, Germany.

