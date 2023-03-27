John R. Thayer, 93, died on March 23, at Concord Hospital - Laconia. He was born on April 14, 1929, in Westbrook, Maine, the son of Charles E. and Grace (Richardson) Thayer. He married Nancy Lagdon on Dec. 10, 1955, in Portland, Maine. John spent his early years in Maine, graduating from Windham High School in 1947 as salutatorian. His BA degree in speech was earned at the University of Maine in 1951. During his four years there, he worked part-time as an announcer at radio stations WJOR, WGUY, and WABI. His interest in radio and television led to an MA degree in that field at the Ohio State University in 1952.
After graduation, he spent two years in the U.S. Army (Ordnance Corps), the first-year teaching automotives at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, and the second year working at an ordnance supply depot in Zirndorf, Germany.
Upon his discharge, he worked as a cameraman at WCSH-TV, Portland, Maine (1954-56). In 1956 he enrolled again at Ohio State, where he worked toward a Ph.D. degree in radio and television, completing the degree in 1962. While there, he was an instructor in the speech department and a cameraman at the NBC affiliate, WLW-C, Columbus. From 1959 to 1960, he worked as a radio/TV producer/writer at Comstock & Company, an advertising agency in Buffalo, New York.
Moving to Laurel, Maryland in 1960, he worked for five years as product manager at Arbitron, a television ratings firm. From 1963 to 1965, he was also a contributing editor of "Sponsor Magazine," a national TV trade publication. In 1965 he moved to New Jersey, where he commuted to New York City for 28 years. His first job in New York was with Peters, Griffin, Woodward, Inc. (radio/TV national sales rep) where he served as vice President/Research until 1978. While there, he served as Chairman of the station representatives association, chairman of the television bureau's research advisory council, member of the Arbitron Advisory Panel, and member of the Radio/TV Research Council. In 1978 he joined the CBS Television Network where he was director of affiliate research until his retirement in 1993. During the 15 years at CBS, his unit worked with the network president, and members of the Affiliate Relations Department, developing studies to help strengthen the lineup of CBS's 300+ affiliates. While at CBS, he also served as a research analyst for Television/Radio Age, a national trade publication.
Upon his retirement, he moved to Meredith, where he resided for 10 years. He moved to Laconia in 2003. In 1998, he became a tour guide at Castle in the Clouds, Moultonborough, and continued for 16 seasons in that capacity. He was an avid scroll saw woodworker, displaying his work at craft fairs statewide, and was juried at the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen (Meredith). Photography was also a hobby that he thoroughly enjoyed. He served his church, Trinity Episcopal, as a member of the vestry, lector, worship leader, and publicity director. He was also a member of Presumpscot Lodge #70 AF & AM, Windham, Maine, and a member of the American Legion, Wilkins-Smith Post #1, Laconia.
He was predeceased by his wife Nancy in 2009. Survivors include a daughter, Karen Burdick, her husband, Robert, of Pt. Pleasant, New Jersey; her children, John and Michael Caporaso, and Rachel Borga, her husband, Brian, and their three children, Dominick, Harper and Blair, of Brick, New Jersey; a son, Craig, his wife, Andrea, of Boxford, Massachusetts, and their children, Edison and Emerson; a son, John, and his wife, Judy, of Riverview, Florida, and their son, Jared.
There are no calling hours. A funeral service will be held in the Trinity Episcopal Church, Route 25, Meredith, on Saturday, April 1, at 11 a.m. Burial will be held in Brooklawn Memorial Park, Portland, Maine, on Monday, April 3, at 11:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Visiting Nurses of Meredith and Center Harbor, 186 Waukewan St., Meredith, NH 03253.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium in Meredith and Plymouth are honored to assist the Thayer family with their arrangements. To sign The Book of Memories, go to mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.