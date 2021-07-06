FRANKLIN — John G. Lavertu, 91, of Franklin, died at his home on July 1, 2021.
He was born in Laconia the son of John W. Lavertu and Alma (Baron) Lavertu. John was a lifelong Franklin resident.
He joined the NH National Guard in 1948 and became a member of the 744th Anti-Aircraft battery in Franklin where he attained the rank of Sergeant. In April 1968, the unit now designated as C battery, 3/197th Arty was activated and deployed to Vietnam.
Several years ago, John was employed at Sulloway Hosiery Co. and Hebert’s Foundry. He later worked as custodian and friend to many at the former St. Mary School in Franklin for more than 40 years. He continued to work at St. Gabriel Parish into his 80s.
John enjoyed his family and seasonal camping in Holderness for many years.
Family members include his wife of 70 years, Charlotte (Clifford) Lavertu of Franklin; seven children, Susan LaFlamme and husband Richard of Bristol, Richard and wife Jackie of Franklin, Kenneth Lavertu and wife Robin of Colorado, Brenda Clough of Colorado, Kathy Charbono and husband Tom of Franklin, Debra Unruh and husband Doug of Indiana, and Michael Lavertu of Franklin; 17 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents and a brother, Joseph Lavertu.
Private services with Military Honors will be held at NH Veteran in Boscawen.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting John’s family. For an online guestbook please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com
