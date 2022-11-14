John E. Whedon

FRANKLIN — Born on November 12, 1947, John, 74, was raised in Andover and Franklin by his parents Ernest Nahum Whedon and Bessie (George) Whedon. He grew up attending the Andover and Franklin Schools and the Andover Congregational Church Sunday School in East Andover. During his senior year at Franklin High School, John joined the newly formed Andover Rescue Squad in 1966. After graduating from Southern New Hampshire University with a degree in Accounting and Business Management, John went on to serve in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam conflict, and was honorably discharged as an E-5. John returned home to become a full-time police officer with Franklin Police Department and continued to work as a part-time Ski Patrolman at Ragged Mountain.

In 1972, he married Margaret Knott of Danbury. The following year, he took on the position of Chief of Police in Andover. He also trained for and re-joined the Andover Rescue Squad, serving as Captain for a few years and remained an active member until 1986. John was employed by Sturm Ruger Firearms in Newport, as a machinist for 14 years.

