FRANKLIN — Jeannette M. Hannan, 87, of Franklin, died peacefully at her home with family by her side on February 28, 2022.
She was born in Hill on December 3, 1934, the daughter of Charles and Ethelyn (Miner) Cilley. She was a resident of Franklin most of her life and graduated from Franklin High School.
Jeannette enjoyed and helped as a seamstress for the "Hannan's" Drum and Bugle Corps. before taking a similar position of work with Tilton Dress, Cormier Mills, and Dutton Mfg. Co. in Laconia prior to retirement.
She enjoyed and loved watching her grandchildren grow up and attending their sporting events. She was an avid golf fan, especially with the likes of Jordan Spieth. She also enjoyed going to fairs, sewing and had a big heart for cats.
Family members include her brother, Charlie Cilley of Belmont; son-in-law, Randy Bickford of Northfield; grandsons, Jason Bickford of Campton and Nathan Bickford of Northfield; and two great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Theo Bickford. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Hannan Jr.; brother, Howard Cilley; sister, Viola Keith; and stepdaughter, Robyn Bickford.
A graveside service will be held at the Franklin Cemetery in the spring.
Donations in memory of Jeannette may be made to Boston Children’s Hospital at Boston Children’s Hospital Trust, 401 Park Dr., Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215-5301.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting the family and an online guestbook is available at www.neunfuneralhomes.com.
