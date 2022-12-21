Howard Young Jr., 86

TILTON — Howard Young Jr., aka Budge, 86, passed away Wednesday, December 14, at Concord Hospital-Laconia. Howard was born February 13, 1936, in Bath, NH, to Howard A. Young and Francise Young (Whitehead), author of "September Hills."
Howard attended school in Lisbon, and maintained straight A's. Upon turning 18, Howard enlisted in the Air Force where he was an airplane mechanic and he could still reiterate the firing order of those planes he worked on. Howard returned home to Canterbury, in 1957 where he met and married Nora (Lane) in June of 1958. Shortly thereafter moving to their home on Sandogardy Pond Road in Northfield, where they lived for the next 60 years.
Throughout them 60 years, Howard drove for various companies driving 18 wheelers, log trucks, and dump trucks as well as operating and transporting heavy equipment throughout the Tri-State area and even plowed for the town of Canterbury for five years. Then for some number of years Howard owned and operated his own logging company known as Howard Young Trucking.
Howard loved to tinker with his many pieces of equipment, fixing and parting out just about anything, he could fix ANYTHING! He was a highly intelligent, honest and loyal family man. He loved a dirty joke and a good banter. Howard and Nora were married 64 and a half years, when they said their vows they meant them.
Howard was predeceased by his parents; his only two sisters, Dorothy Welcome and Doris Boutin; three sons, Baby Howard, Brian O. Young (2003), and Leroy Young (2010). He is survived by his wife Nora; his only daughter and "Daddy’s Girl," Pamela Young-Day; one daughter-in-law, Gina Young; two sons, Rodney and Bruce Young; several grandchildren, nieces, nephews; and one great-granddaughter.
No services for Howard have been planned at this time.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting with arrangements and an online guestbook is open at www.neunfuneralhomes.com.
