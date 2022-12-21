Howard Young Jr., 86

TILTON — Howard Young Jr., aka Budge, 86, passed away Wednesday, December 14, at Concord Hospital-Laconia. Howard was born February 13, 1936, in Bath, NH, to Howard A. Young and Francise Young (Whitehead), author of "September Hills."

Howard attended school in Lisbon, and maintained straight A's. Upon turning 18, Howard enlisted in the Air Force where he was an airplane mechanic and he could still reiterate the firing order of those planes he worked on. Howard returned home to Canterbury, in 1957 where he met and married Nora (Lane) in June of 1958. Shortly thereafter moving to their home on Sandogardy Pond Road in Northfield, where they lived for the next 60 years.

