Guy E. Cochran II, 67, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on August 16, 2021 after a long period of declining health.
Born in Laconia on May 24, 1954, Guy grew up in Center Harbor. He worked as a carpenter and roofer. Guy was known for his speed and accuracy in his roofing skills. In his free time Guy enjoyed painting and canning fresh veggies. He was also known for his cooking talents. Guy could be found spoiling his dog and best fur buddy Pauly with treats under the table while enjoying an ice cold coke.
Guy is survived by his wife Janice (Rollman) Cochran; his children, Guy E. Cochan III and wife Amanda; and his daughter, Mishelle Cochran; his brothers, Steve Vallee (predeceased), John Cochran, Paul Cochran and Gilbert Cochran; his sisters, Brenda Graham, Jane Cochran, Katie Soma and Diane Hurd; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
There will be a celebration of life for Guy on September 12th at 1:00 p.m. held at the Weirs Beach Community Center.
