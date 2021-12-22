CANTERBURY — Gordon A. Johnson, 73, a resident of Canterbury, NH for the past six years, formerly of Bloomingdale, NJ, passed away on Thursday, December 16th after a brief illness.
Gordon enjoyed the New Hampshire lifestyle, and working with the farm animals on our farm. He always welcomed any pets that came into the house and took care of them. He was a kind person and would always help anyone in need. Gordon was retired from Arrow Group Industries in Haskell, NJ. He was a member of the Elks Lodge in Franklin, NH.
Gordon was predeceased by his parents; and two brothers, Robert and Aaron Card. He is survived by his wife Diane; daughter, Amanda Neil; son-in-law, Brian; three grandchildren; and brother, Norman Card of Whiting, NJ. He had many nieces and nephews.
He will be missed by all. A private graveside service was held at the Maple Grove Cemetery in Canterbury.
Services provided by the William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton, NH.
