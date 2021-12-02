THORNTON — George Franklin Cheney, 66, of Thornton, NH, passed away peacefully on November 29, 2021 from his long battle with Glioblastoma brain cancer. George was born December 14, 1954 to Sidney L. and Thedessa O. (Weed-Currier) Cheney. He attended Thornton Elementary School and Plymouth High School class of 1973.
George was well known for his mechanical, motorcycle restoration and automobile expertise. He worked at Sharon’s garage, White Mountain Country Club, Gilman’s Outdoor Service, Waterville Valley Ski Resort and most recently for the Town of Thornton Highway Department. He retired from the town in February 2018. George built and lived in his log cabin in Thornton. He loved Harley Davidsons, children, fishing, hiking, and hunting with his family and friends. He was an active member of ancestry.com where he recorded more than 5,000 entries from his research of Cheney and Weed family genealogy along with gravesite searches done for inquiries from New Hampshire families. He was well versed in his own family ancestral history and visited cemetery sites throughout New England. The old Chickenboro, Robie family homesite was a favorite hike.
George was predeceased by his parents and is survived by his siblings, Deborah (Wayne) Vlk of Wentworth, Charles (Susan) Cheney of Campton, Sarah Cheney (Brian Thibeault) of Campton, and Hilda (Richard) Duffy of Thornton; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Graveside services will be held at Blair Cemetery in Campton, NH, December 9th at 11:00 a.m.
George will be dearly missed by many. Donations in his memory may be sent to Owls Head Transportation Museum, 117 Museum Street, Owls Head, Maine 04854 and Haven Pregnancy Services, PO Box 923, Plymouth, NH 03264.
To leave an online condolence visit www.mayhewfuneralhomes .com
