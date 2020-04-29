LACONIA — Faye Gibbs was born in Laconia, NH March 19, 1921 to Glendon and Marion Ingram. She was raised in Concord, NH where she attended school. Faye received a Bachelor’s Degree in Business from the University of New Hampshire in 1943. She met her husband, Ivan Gibbs, at UNH, they were married for 35 years.
She was a proud mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She worked outside the home including 9 years as registrar at Plymouth Teachers College, now Plymouth State University. She followed her husband to Massachusetts where she was registrar for Bay Path College, now Bay Path University, and after that as an administrative assistance for the CEO of Home Insurance.
She returned to NH in 1978 to take care of her grandchildren until she returned to work. Once back in NH Faye was the Director of the Bread and Roses Soup Kitchen at the Franklin Unitarian Universality Meeting House for 10 years where she was also a member. She was a gifted seamstress. She made her daughter’s wedding gowns and bridesmaid’s gowns. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren waited with great anticipation for their special PJ’s every Christmas.
She was a Rebekah at the Hannah Francis Lodge for over 10 years, plus she is a Past Noble Grand. She worked with her daughter for many years in several different nursing homes as a volunteer in the dietary department and in their activity department as a seamstress working with residents on special quilts.
Faye is survived by an extended and loving family that includes her four daughters and their spouses, Susan and David Hazelton of Boise, Idaho, Judy Farr and Karen Vliet of Laconia, NH, Mary Gibbs and Virginia Bean of Belmont, NH, Celia Gibbs and Wendy Palmquist of Plymouth, NH; her grandchildren and their spouses Rebecca and Jody Fredette of Sanbornton, NH, Joshua Farr and Donna Seppy of Monmouth Maine, Stephen and Mary Hazelton of Boise, Idaho, and Sam and Jee Hazelton of Busan, South Korea; and 9 great grandsons Trystan, Griffin, Jesse, Carter and Kilean Fredette of Sanbornton, Logan and Braley Farr of Monmouth Maine, and Benjamin and Zachary Hazelton of Boise, Idaho.
Faye said many times her greatest achievement in life was her four girls. All of them served, and continue to serve their communities in various professional and volunteer fields.
She was extremely proud of them and their accomplishments. It was the strong intelligent, and compassionate women they became that gave her the most joy. Her family was indeed her life. She loved her grandchildren great-grandchildren as much as her girls and she marveled at their successes. She was most proud of her family’s devotion to the land, its people and their country. She was kind, forgiving and the granite foundation of her family. She will be dearly missed. The family will be forever grateful for the care and compassion she received as a resident of the Belknap County Nursing Home.
Arrangements are being handled by Mayhew Funeral Homes in Meredith, NH. There will be celebration of life at a later time. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the New Hampshire Humane Society in Meredith, NH, or the Belknap County Nursing Home Employees in Laconia, NH.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.