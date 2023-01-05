OLYMPIA, Washington — Eloise Evelyn (Brown) Menard, 85, of Olympia, Washington, passed away on Dec. 31, 2022.
Ellie was born on May 24, 1937, to mother Carrie Goodwin and father Luther Brown in Belmont, New Hampshire. After Ellie graduated from Belmont High School, she married her husband, Lawrence Menard, in 1959 and shared their life together for over 50 years.
Ellie enjoyed her time as a stay-at-home mom, and worked several professions at the Hosiery Mill, housekeeping, and the NH Veterans Home, where she spent the rest of her working days until her retirement.
She spent years involved with St. Paul’s Church choir, teaching CCD, and belonged to the Catholic Daughters of America. She was a member of Mojalaki Country Club as an avid golfer. She also enjoyed playing bingo, spending time with her family, and was always up for an adventure.
Ellie was a loving, loyal friend, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She would give you the shirt off her back, a shoulder to cry on, put your needs before her own, with never an unkind word to say.
Forever dubbed “The Hobbit” by her grandkids, she will always be remembered for trying to feed you food when you stopped by for a visit.
Ellie is predeceased by her husband, Lawrence Menard; and son Mark; parents, Carrie Goodwin and Luther Brown; brothers, Ernest Foss and Luther Brown Jr.; sister, Diana Bourque; and son-in-law, Alan Clark.
She is survived by daughters, Ronica Clark, Kari Vollenweider and husband Richard Vollenweider; grandchildren, Jennifer Johnson and husband Travis Johnson, Jayce Perkins, Renee Hopkinson and husband Matthew Hopkinson, Rachel Vollenweider, Zachary Vollenweider; and two great-grandchildren, Cyrus Perkins and Willow Hopkinson.
Services will be held in the spring at Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin.
May she rest in eternal peace with the Lord, her husband Larry and son Mark.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Gabriel Parish, PO Box 490, Franklin, NH 03235 in Eloise’s name.
