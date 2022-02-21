LACONIA — Elaine G. Davidson, 87, of Ledges Drive, passed away at home with her beloved husband by her side on Friday, February 18, 2022.
Elaine was born on August 29, 1934 in Wells River, VT, the daughter of Otis and Mabel (Baker) Guay.
She enjoyed spending time with her husband, they loved to travel, she went everywhere he went. They had a long and happy marriage, they were partners in crime for a wonderful 66 years, attending boat shows, regattas, and extravagant parties with the antique wooden boat community. When she wasn’t sitting in the sun letting it warm her bones, she would spend time with her children and grandchildren and enjoyed reading, baking, and having crossword competitions with her husband.
Elaine is survived by her husband, Gerald Davidson; her daughter, Janet L. Clow and her husband Michael; her son, Bradley W. Davidson and his wife Mickie; her daughter, Carole J. Padian and her husband Kevin; her sister, Elizabeth Rinehart; her grandchildren, Jaime Gratton, Jaclyn Paul, Samantha McGough, Anna Clow, and Liam Padian; and her great-grandchildren, Lilly McGough, Jackson De Los Santos, Brayan McGough, Hunter Paul, Torin Horman, Desmond McGough, Samuel Gratton, and Sawyer Paul. In addition to her parents, Elaine is predeceased by her two sisters, Eleanor Stockman and Evelyn Anctil.
There will be no services at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held in the summer.
