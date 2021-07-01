ALTON — Edward W. “Buddy” Peterson, Jr., age 77, of Powder Mill Road in Alton, NH, died June 26, 2021, at Portsmouth Regional Hospital.
Born October 7, 1943, in Melrose, Massachusetts, son of Edward Walter Peterson Sr. and Marguerite M. (Perry) Peterson, Buddy was a graduate of Saugus High School. A Veteran of the United States Army, he was a member of the Army National Guard. Buddy had lived for years in Alton on Lake Winnipesaukee and was a former member of the Alton Water Committee for many years. Retired, he was the former co-owner/operator of Dockside Restaurant in Alton Bay. Buddy was an avid Classic Car enthusiast.
Buddy is survived by his life partner of 30 years, Linda Daggett; his two daughters, Jennifer and husband David Carette, Krista Vachon and partner Dana Sullivan; six grandchildren, Kayla and husband Logan Hewes, Kalista Vachon, Rhett Vachon, Taylor Carette Bellio and husband Mike Bellio, Cole Carette and Harper Carette; two great-grandchildren, Maverick Hewes and Natalie M. Bellio; brother Danny and wife Barbara Peterson; sister, Barbara and husband Billy Knight; stepdaughter, Patricia Daggett and husband Jeff Bates; also many nieces, nephews and his former wife, Paula and her husband Matt Lane.
He was predeceased by his sister Sandy and her husband Tom Mullen.
A Celebration of Life will be held at his home, 224 Powder Mill Road in Alton, NH, on Sunday, July 25, 2021, at 11 a.m., with military honors by the US Army at 12 noon.
If desired, memorial donations may be made in his memory to your local humane society.
Cremation care was by Peaslee Alton Funeral Home. To express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com
