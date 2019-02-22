ALEXANDRIA — Edith P. Bean, 87, passed on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at Franklin Regional Hospital, after injuries from a fall.
She was born in Alexandria, one of seven children of Lyle and Clara (Flanders) Bucklin. She was a graduate of Bristol High School and a longtime member of the Alumni Association.
Edith began her working career for IPC in Bristol. She then went on to work for Calley & Currier and held the position of vice-president. After her many years at Calley & Currier she went on to work for the former Bank of New Hampshire as an administrative assistant and clerk.
Edith will be remembered for her infectious laugh and the twinkle in her eye that let you know she was up to some sort of mischief. She was devoted to her family, and loved to spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Although she understood nothing about baseball, she was an ever-present supporter of her family’s four generations of playing, though if truth be told, she was really there for the social aspect and spent her time talking with others present. She loved to go to rummage sales, cook, read, watch movies and to entertain.
After the Alumni Association stopped doing its annual reunion, Edith took it upon herself to host an event at her home. Edith loved to be out on her property. She had a golf cart that she used to run around with, but found that it just didn’t have enough get-up-and-go, so she replaced it with a dune buggy which she ripped up and down the property with, giving any brave soul a ride in it. For most, it was a single ride, as there were not many who were willing to brave a second trip with her.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Albert Bean of Alexandria; two sons, Joel Bean and his wife, Sue, of Alexandria and James Bean and his wife, Kimberley, of Florida; two grandchildren, Kristopher Bean and his wife, Tandra, of New Hampton and Jennifer Cullen and her fiancée, Thomas Barrett, of Boscawen; five great-grandchildren, Brayden and Makenzie Cullen, Jacob and Karter Bean, and Amelia Barrett; two brothers, Everett and John Bucklin, both of Alexandria; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by brothers William, Robert, and David Bucklin, along with sister Constance Currier.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, March 2, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Alexandria Town Hall, 47 Washburn Road, Alexandria.
Interment will be in the New Hampshire Veterans' Cemetery in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the TTCC Baseball program, 30 North Main St., Bristol, NH 03222.
Arrangements are under the direction of Emmons Funeral Home of Bristol.
