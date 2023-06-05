Earle E. Clifford, 75

PITTSBURG — Earle Clifford, 75, died unexpectedly Sunday, May 21, at his home in Pittsburg, while splitting wood, a job he loved to do every spring.
Earle Everett Clifford was born June 23, 1947, in Laconia, to Everett and Cecile (Morin). Growing up, he spent many happy hours in the woods and fields, lakes and rivers in that area. He graduated from Laconia High School in 1965, where he was an outstanding southpaw baseball pitcher, and played football and tenor saxophone. He also worked as a caddy at the Laconia Country Club, where he learned to play golf, a sport he enjoyed his entire life, was a familiar figure riding his Triumph motorcycle, and was an accomplished skier who served on the Ski Patrol at the Gunstock Ski area.
Earle was always hard-working, helping to maintain the family cabin colony, Holiday Bungalows, with his parents and brother on Weirs Boulevard. He repaired cabins, kept up the grounds and beach while enjoying a glorious childhood on Paugus Bay. He met Marsha Mitchell, also of Laconia, in junior high school, and they were married in Flagstaff, Arizona, in 1969, a love that lasted more than 53 years and resulted in their beloved son, Sean.
Earle earned a BS in biology from Belknap College, Center Harbor, in 1969. He then served in the U.S. Army from 1970 to 1973. He spent his hitch at a number of bases in the U.S. and then a year in Korea as a food inspector in the MEDDAC Corps, and occasionally retrained guard dogs. He earned a second degree, a BS in business, from New Hampshire College in 1986. Upon his army discharge, Earle planned a science teaching career but instead decided to drive truck for Ethan Allen in Beecher Falls and settle in Pittsburg. After two years he accepted a position at the Laconia Post Office. He worked there until he moved back to Pittsburg, where he then served as postmaster for several happy years. In 1988, he was appointed postmaster at the U.S. Post Office in Colebrook. He retired in 2006, which allowed time for road trips and leisure with his wife.
Earle had many hobbies and interests. He loved rock ’n’ roll music and could tell a good story about hunting, fishing, his dogs, and his Triumph motorcycle. He owned and trained dogs all his life, including four German Shorthaired Pointers; his beloved 12-year-old Sam survives him. He loved to be in the woods and was extremely knowledgeable about birds and wildlife. Bird hunting every fall was a tradition he enjoyed with his son, brother and friends. He was a master fisherman; many a trout lost a battle with Earle in the Connecticut River over the years. His grand prize was the 11 1/4 pound brown trout caught March 23, 1975, in the Connecticut. Earle taught his little granddaughters to fish, and they spent many happy hours fishing together and he was devoted to golfing, another skill he passed on to many family members. He spent hours picking blueberries in the fields around his home, continuing the decades-long tradition of annual blueberrying with his mother.
Earle is survived by his wife of 53 years, Marsha; his son, Sean and wife Kristen of Austin, Texas; three granddaughters, Harper, Cecilia and Madeleine, all of Austin; his brother and wife, Wayne and Diana Clifford of Hampton; many brothers- and sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces and nephews; and his dog, Sam. He was predeceased by his parents.
Arrangements are with the Jenkins and Newman Funeral Home in Colebrook, where calling hours will be held Friday, June 9, from 3 to 5 p.m. A service will be held at the Gilmanton Community Church Saturday, June 10, at 11 a.m., followed by burial at the Beech Grove Cemetery in Gilmanton.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.