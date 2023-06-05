Earle E. Clifford, 75

PITTSBURG — Earle Clifford, 75, died unexpectedly Sunday, May 21, at his home in Pittsburg, while splitting wood, a job he loved to do every spring.

Earle Everett Clifford was born June 23, 1947, in Laconia, to Everett and Cecile (Morin). Growing up, he spent many happy hours in the woods and fields, lakes and rivers in that area. He graduated from Laconia High School in 1965, where he was an outstanding southpaw baseball pitcher, and played football and tenor saxophone. He also worked as a caddy at the Laconia Country Club, where he learned to play golf, a sport he enjoyed his entire life, was a familiar figure riding his Triumph motorcycle, and was an accomplished skier who served on the Ski Patrol at the Gunstock Ski area.

