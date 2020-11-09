TILTON — Dr. Joseph A. (Joe) Barone, 76, of Tilton, NH, formerly of Lawrence, MA, died peacefully in his home on November 7, 2020.
Joe leaves behind his beloved wife, Diana DeVivo Barone, and his mother-in-law, Rita Wilson of Lowell, MA. Joe was a loving father to his children Dr. Joseph T. (TJ) Barone and wife, Dr. Alison Barone of Marlborough, MA, and Ava Barone of Salem, NH.; and stepfather to Gina DeVivo of Jamestown, RI, Michelle Clark and husband David of Andover, MA, John DeVivo and wife Amy of Bethel, ME, Scott DeVivo and wife Tina of Newburyport, MA, and Matthew DeVivo of New York City. Joe was an adoring grandfather to his eleven grandchildren: Joey, Noah, Evan, Griffin, Max, A.J., Mario, Bella, Jackson, Gianna, and Isla. Joe is also survived by his sister, Joanne Paolino and husband, Gary of Methuen, MA, nephew Jeffrey Paolino and niece Melissa Paolino.
Friends and family are invited to Joe’s service on Saturday, November 14, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Thibeault-Neun Funeral Home, 143 Franklin Street, Franklin, NH. A celebration of life will follow at the Hemlocks Community Center, Hemlock Rd., Tilton, NH.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joe’s name to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.
