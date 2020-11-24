HILL — Donald C. Frederick, AKA Butch, 63, died Wednesday, November 18, 2020, after a year long battle with cancer. He was raised by Clarence and Winifred Frederick. In the early 1970s the family moved to New Hampshire. He attended Winnisquam High school where he enjoyed playing football and ice hockey. After serving in the military he returned to New Hampshire and worked with his father running a service station. Donald and Nancy moved to the Newfound Area in the early 1980s where they raised their six girls. Before becoming ill, Donald was a press operator at Freudenberg.
He will be remembered for his enjoyment of music and camping and his love of the Red Sox and Patriots. A true fan, he loudly expressed his dislike for all New York sports teams and to John, “the Bears are still bums.” He was happy he got to spend his last months with his family, to which he said “With all my girls around me I lived like a king to the end.”
He leaves his dog Ella; six daughters: Heather (Troy) Cole of Alexandria; Shannon (Chris) of Concord; Lorraine (Micah) Depoutot of Gilmanton; Cathy Denaro of Tampa, FL; Sandra Frederick(Douglas) of Bristol; Holly (Dan) Frederick of Hill; six grandchildren: Jeffrey, Brooklyn, Dylan, Serene, Korbin, Landon; four great-grandchildren: Maci, Adalynn, Benjamin, and Colsen.
Although there will be no formal services, the family invites you to remember Donald and raise a glass to him. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. To share a memory or sign and online guestbook please visit www.emmonsfuneralhome.com.
