Diane J. Wilmot, 71

MEREDITH — Diane J. Wilmot, 71, of Meredith, passed away peacefully on Friday July 29 after a brave battle with Pancreatic Cancer.

Diane was born on June 21, 1951, in Laconia to Ralph and Jacqueline Fontaine. Diane attended Sacred Heart School in Laconia then Laconia High School where she graduated in 1969. In 1970 she married Gene Wilmot and in 1972 moved to Meredith Center. In 1988 they moved to their current location in downtown Meredith.

