MEREDITH — Diane J. Wilmot, 71, of Meredith, passed away peacefully on Friday July 29 after a brave battle with Pancreatic Cancer.
Diane was born on June 21, 1951, in Laconia to Ralph and Jacqueline Fontaine. Diane attended Sacred Heart School in Laconia then Laconia High School where she graduated in 1969. In 1970 she married Gene Wilmot and in 1972 moved to Meredith Center. In 1988 they moved to their current location in downtown Meredith.
Diane was employed by several local businesses over the years including Annalee Dolls in the 70s and 80s. For many years she was employed at the Weirs Beach Drive-In Theater and Colonial Theater. She was also a bus driver for the Inter-Lakes School District for 15 years. In her recent years she was a caregiver for the elderly and was particularly fond of her experience caring for the elderly and sharing stories with them.
Diane loved to sew and was known for making her own clothes in high school. She loved British history and learning about Genealogy. She loved gardening and was an amazing cook. Her potato salad was a hit at any party and was second to none! She was an active member of the UNH Cooperative Extension in the late 80s and served on the Board of Directors for several years.
Diane could strike up any conversation with anyone and was always ready with the latest joke that she heard (mostly clean). She will be missed by many that knew her. She loved telling stories about her grandchildren and their funny antics.
Diane is survived by her husband of 51 years, Gene; her children, Karen Chin and husband Kai of Franklin MA; Ainsley Miller and her husband Mark of Meredith; Kevin Wilmot of Meredith; Katie Wilmot of Meredith and Kelly Ledesma of Huntington Beach, CA. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Brenden Wyatt, Cooper Wilmot, Carter Wilmot, Eisig Chin, Silas Chin, Cameron Miller, and Nikki Miller. She is also survived by her sister, Tammy Fontaine of Laconia and Brother Brian Fontaine of Texas.
Diane is pre-deceased by her parents, Ralph and Jaqueline Fontaine; her Brother, Wayne Fontaine of Laconia; and her son-in-law, Augustine (Auggie) Ledesma of Huntington Beach CA.
Calling hours will be Monday August 15, 6-8 p.m. at Mayhew Funeral Home in Meredith.
A graveside service will take place on Tuesday August 16 at 11 a.m. at Oakland Cemetery in Meredith Center.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude’s Research Hospital.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium in Meredith and Plymouth are honored to assist the Wilmot family with their arrangements. To sign The Book of Memories, go to www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.