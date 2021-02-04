TILTON - David L. Huckins, 65, of Tilton, died Jan. 31, 2021, at his home.
David was born December 9, 1955, in Franklin, the second of six children to David C. and Lucille (Bourdeau) Huckins. He was a building contractor, a man of many skills and projects with a genius mind and an artistic eye. David was known in the community for his selfless service. He had a strong natural impulse to help others and acted on it consistently. If there was someone in need, he would come casually, take care of it and leave quietly. He preferred no recognition or reward for his deeds and took great pride in when they could be done secretly, blessed to give, not to receive. A man of few words, he was one to show his love and appreciation through actions.
David leaves his wife Lisa (Burbank) Huckins and his large family that he loved dearly. They include son Brian Huckins and his wife Melissa, daughter Julie O’Brien and her husband Justin, daughter Jacqulyn Riendeau and her husband Paul and daughter Emily Huckins.
“Grampa” Huckins fought hard so he could have as many days as possible with those who brought him the most joy, his grandchildren: Lucy, Audrey and Bryson Huckins; Addison and Hanna O’Brien; Liv and Waylon Riendeau. Grampa will be remembered wearing his jeans, buffalo plaid and work boots. Their fondest memories include one-on-one lessons with Grampa teaching them how to build and use his tools, snuggling in a recliner watching old westerns, listening to classic country while cooking together in the kitchen, picking blueberries and apples together, taking care of the pigs and chickens, having cookouts, campfires and making s’mores, snowmobiling adventures, going to the father-daughter dance together, letting them drive the Farmall tractors, picking them up at the bus stop on the four-wheeler and sharing milk and cookies.
David is survived by his siblings: Bonnie Huckins-Rondeau, Roland “Porky” Huckins, Ronald “Pixie” Huckins and Brian Huckins; and step-siblings: Ross Phelps, Katy (Phelps) Brophy, Mary (Phelps) Beaudin, and Alex Phelps as well as his step-mother, Nancy (Davidson) Huckins. He was predeceased by his parents as well as his brother, Dennis Huckins and step-sister Jill (Phelps) Griffin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Franklin VNA & Hospice https://www.franklinvna.org/ways-to-help.html#donate or to the Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network https://bcan.org/donate/. No calling hours or services will be held at this time.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. For an online guestbook to share memories or condolences please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com
