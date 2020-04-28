BRISTOL — David B. Roth, 79, died Sunday, April 26th after a brief battle with cancer. David was born in New York City in 1940 and grew up in Acton, Massachusetts. He spent time on Vinalhaven Island as a young adult and it was there that he married and had two daughters, Katherine Roth of Thomaston, Maine and Sheila Silvestri of Thompson, Connecticut. He moved to New Hampshire in the late 60s. In 1978 he married Cilla Sheehan and they moved to the Newfound area where they have resided ever since.
He was the author of six young adult novels published by Houghton Mifflin in the 70s and 80s. He had many interests in which he was self taught such as computer programming and art, using various mediums. He had a successful career as an outsider artist in the 1990s, showing and selling his work throughout the Northeast. He and his wife Cilla renovated five homes in the area over the years. He loved reading, tennis, hiking, snowshoeing, Newfound Lake and Cardigan Mountain.
He was a gentleman, kind, loving and generous and he will be greatly missed.
Donations in his memory may be made to The Mayhew Program, PO Box 120, Bristol, NH 03222 which is a mentoring summer camp program for underserved NH boys.
Due to the pandemic there will be no public services. Arrangements are under the direction of Emmons Funeral Home of Bristol.
