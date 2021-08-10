NORTHFIELD — David A. MacDonald, 56, went to be with his Heavenly Father Aug. 6, with his loving wife by his side. Dave was born to Donald MacDonald Jr. and Claire MacDonald on Nov. 20, 1964, in Hindsdale, Illinois.
He is predeceased by his paternal grandparents, his father and mother. He is survived by his wife Darlene and his three children, Christopher Haley and wife Kathryn and their two children Jack and Samson; his daughter Erin Laura and husband Matt Laura with their two boys Asa and Otis; and his daughter Deirdre Haley and her daughters Reilly and Eve. He will also be missed by his brother Donald MacDonald III and his wife Chris and their three children Joy, Ian and Thomas. Sophie, his best furry mate, will miss him dearly.
Dave came to New Hampshire in 2002 from Chicago, after he married his wife Darlene. He worked for Aavid Engineering, then spent his next 14 years at EFI Vutec/Inkware. He made many friends there and was referred to as "Do It All Dave." He took pride in his work ethic.
Dave had a unique gift in making friends wherever he went, whether in a grocery store line, shopping or a walker by. He is remembered by everyone who knew him as a kind and gentle man with a fantastic sense of humor. He was very proud of himself for his practical jokes and shenanigans. He could always turn a somber situation into a room full of laughter. He has touched many lives and will not be soon forgotten.
There will be no formal services at Dave's request, however a Facebook live sermon will be given on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. by his brother Rev. Donald MacDonald.
In lieu of flowers Dave's family wishes any donation in his name be made to Franklin VNA and Hospice. Their care was paramount as he chose to pass away in the comfort of his home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.