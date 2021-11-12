Claire M. Sinotte, 85

Claire (Deziel) Sinotte, 85, passed away November 11, 2021, surrounded with love and her family.
Born and raised in Manchester, NH, she was the loving wife of Marcel, having just celebrated 63 years of marriage. She was blessed with five children, Suzanne Pouliot and husband Joe, Richard Sinotte, Ann Jackson and husband Jay, Michelle Allaire and husband Stephen, and David Sinotte and wife Lisa Marie.
She was predeceased by her parents, Rose and Agenor (Jutras) Deziel; and sister Aurore Duquette.
She leaves behind her sister, Mary Rose Methot, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends. She also leaves behind 14 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren that she loved immensely, Alaina (and Andrew), Katryna, Travis, Ashley, Ryan (and Indria), Jarren, Darrien, Demitri (and Amanda), Zak, RJ, Cameron, Gabrielle, Charlie, John, Sophia, and Sarah.
Claire retired from Kalwall 20 years ago, having previously worked at RCL and Myrna Shoe. Claire and Marcel enjoyed their retirement at their special camp at Mallards Landing on Lake Winnisquam. There are so many special memories that we will treasure forever. We will fondly remember Claire for her quick wit, her love of her computer games, her special knitted socks and slippers, and her birthday calls. We will miss her forever.
Calling hours with masks will be on Sunday, November 14, 2021, from 3 to 5 p.m. at J. N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home, 110 Bridge St., Manchester. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, November 15, 2021, at 10 a.m. in Sainte Marie Church, 378 Notre Dame Ave., Manchester. Committal prayers will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum, 474 Goffstown Rd., Manchester.
In lieu of flowers, you may donate to the charity of your choice in Claire's name.
For more information and online guestbook please visit www,.bouffordfuneralhome.com.
