NORTHFIELD — Our beloved Christine “Chris” Joy Fischer, 55, of Northfield, passed away peacefully on Aug. 9, at home surrounded by her family after a long illness.
Chris was a graduate of Timberlane Regional High School, class of 1984, and Hesser College. She was also a proud Veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
Chris worked for Converse, Gilly’s Cycle-Rama, Franklin Greens Golf Club, Rymes and Lucky Lenny’s Hardware.
Chris was passionate about her family, cooking, singing, and dancing. She loved going to the ocean, and growing flowers and herbs. She had an infectious laugh. Chris brought light and joy to all who knew her and will be sorely missed.
Chris is survived by her husband, Andrew Fischer; her children, Marissa Joy Watson and AJ Fischer; her grandchildren, Skyler and Simon Watson; her parents Lorriane “Lori” Lambert and stepfather Gil Lambert, Wayne Leach and stepmother Mary Leach; her sisters Cherie Leach and Michelle Lambert and sister-in-law Joanne Edgar; her brothers Ryan and David Leach, sister-in-law Laurina Rumore, brother-in-law Alan Fischer and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 4-6 p.m. in the Carriage House at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
