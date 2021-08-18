MEREDITH — Charles R. Webb, 81, died Sunday, August 15, 2021 at Concord Hospital, Laconia. He was born in Goffstown the son of Henry and Flora (Fisk)Webb and the family moved shortly thereafter to Waterbury and Bristol, CT where he grew up.
In the fall of 1959 the family moved to a farm on Winona Road in New Hampton, NH where Charlie loved to help with the teams of horses and caring for the land. He was an avid outdoorsman as well, enjoying fishing and hiking. His father was a painter and often took to painting very large homes which Charlie would assist him to complete. After his father’s death in 1973 he moved with his mother to Manchester to be closer to her family. He found work as a custodian for Toys-R-Us before retiring. Charlie will be remembered for his generous heart, always helping neighbors with their gardens and lawns and maintenance.
Family members include two brothers, Merritt (Nancy) Webb of Meredith and Willie (Irene) Webb of Epsom; a sister, Virginia (George) Wallace of New Hampton; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, Henry Webb and David Webb; and a sister, Ineze Elizabeth Houle.
Services — A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the New Hampton Cemetery using the Pinnacle Hill Road Entrance.
To leave an online condolence or share a memory, please go to www.EmmonsFuneralHome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.