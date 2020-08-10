WESTMORELAND – Bruce Maxon Jett met our Lord on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, in the Maplewood Nursing Home in Westmoreland.
Bruce was born on April 18, 1945, in Laconia, the son of the late Robert and Elizabeth (Mosher) Jett. He spent his early years growing up on Varney Point, where his parents lived from 1944-1993.
Bruce spent his summers at Gilford Beach and attending Gilford Church. He attended Gilford Schools until he went to St. Paul High School, where he excelled in math and chemistry.
Bruce attended Belknap College but had been accepted to M.I.T.
Bruce was an avid swimmer. He enjoyed frequent trips to Guernsey Cow Island on the sloop Mystic that the Jetts owned at the time. He belonged to the Gilford Ski Club.
In high school Bruce joined the “Church of Latter Day Saints” where he was baptized.
Bruce is survived by his sister, Carole Jett; nieces Kathryn Hayter, Lynda Mitchell, Susan Johnson Cronin; nephew Stuart “Bobby” Robert Walker; and cousins, Marilyn Mower, Gail McCormick, Dianne Cole, Judy Thomas, and Kenneth Culbert.
Bruce will be buried in the family plot at McCoy Cemetery in Gilford.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
