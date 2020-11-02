ALEXANDRIA — Beverly M. Patten, 82, died Sunday November 1, 2020 at the Golden View Health Care Center following a period of declining health. She was born in Laconia, the daughter of H. Barney Adams and Eunice (Swain) Adams Carlson. She attended local schools and graduated in 1955 from Bristol High School. In her younger days, she enjoyed hiking Cardigan and camping. Bev was an active member of the Alexandria United Methodist Church and in the Newfound Area.
Beverly loved the area and was so knowledgeable in its history and ongoing stories. For many years she was the librarian at the Haynes Library in Alexandria and was the Alexandria Correspondent for the Bristol Enterprise. Her concern for her family and neighbors was exhibited by her assistance in establishing and volunteering with Newfound Area Nursing Association. She was a member of the Alexandria Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary and with her husband Ken gave thousands of hours and miles to Bristol Community Services, assisting with transportation for those in need to be taken to doctor’s appointments. Many will remember her for her gift of music which she shared at church, community events, weddings, funerals and with shut ins. Her infectious laugh and the twinkle in her eye would brighten any room she entered. Bev was a true caregiver to her friends, neighbors and community and will be missed by many.
She leaves behind her husband Kenneth Patten of Alexandria; a daughter, Lorraine Steele of Gorham; sister, Brenda Sharp; nieces, nephews and their families.
Services-Calling hours will be Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. at the Emmons Funeral Home, 115 South Main St., Bristol, NH. A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at the Riverside Cemetery, Fowler River Rd, Alexandria. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Newfound Area Nursing Association (NANA), 214 Lake St., Bristol, NH 03222. In accordance with the current CDC and NH guidelines, facial coverings and social distancing will be required.
