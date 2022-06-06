Barbara J. Macaulay, 90

GILFORD — Barbara Jean (Matheson) Macaulay, 90, of Gilford, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Salem.
Barbara was born in Framingham, MA, on July 23, 1931, the third child to the late Harvey and Belle (Ogilvie) Matheson. She was raised in Framingham and was a graduate of Framingham High School in 1949. She then went on to graduate from New England Baptist Hospital School of Nursing. Barbara started her nursing career at Framingham Union Hospital, where she worked as a labor and delivery nurse for over 30 years. She was very proud of being able to assist in the birth of her grandchildren and great-nephews, along with thousands of other babies over the years. She was a dedicated nurse and loved her job.
Barbara met the love of her life, Roger, in college. They were married May 23, 1953, in Framingham, and lived there for 35 years, where they raised their children Scott and Diane. When they retired, they moved to Gilford, NH, where they enjoyed their golden years together in their home on the lake.
Barbara enjoyed embroidery, painting, sewing, gardening, and golfing in her younger years. She also loved her daily walks through north Framingham and later around the lake in Gilford. She loved to entertain, whether it was a family holiday party, a neighborhood pool party, or just a small group of friends. She enjoyed cooking and baking and will always be remembered for her molasses cookies! She was an active member of the Gilford Community Church.
She was married 53 years to the late Roger Macaulay, and was the mother of Scott Macaulay of Moultonborough, and Diane (John) Nix, of Salem. She was Nana to her grandchildren, Andrew Macaulay and his wife Jackie of Holliston MA, Thomas Nix of Waltham, MA, Matt Macaulay and his wife Cindy of Moultonborough, Kate Macaulay of Moultonborough, Ryan Nix and his wife Amanda of New Boston, and Christopher Nix and his husband John of North Andover, MA. She was also great-grandmother to Elizah, Brennan, Landon, Farrah, Summer, Evelyn, Colin, and Jace. She also leaves her sister-in-law, Barbara Watkins, of Salem, MA; and many nieces and nephews, and other extended family members. She was the sister of the late Lorraine Montana of Sunapee, and Vernon Matheson of Framingham, MA; and aunt of the late Rick Watkins of Salem, MA.
A Memorial Service will be Friday, June 10, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Gilford Community Church, 19 Potter Hill Road, Gilford, NH.
Burial will follow in the Raymond C. Wixson Memorial Garden, Gilford.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.