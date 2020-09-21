ALEXANDRIA — Albert W. Bean 94, died Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Lakes Region General Hospital. He was born in Belmont one of five children of Christopher and Doris (Rogers) Bean. The family finally settled in the Bristol and Alexandria area and Albert graduated from Bristol High School in 1944. He went on to serve in the US Navy during WWII and was stationed in Alaska’s Aleutian Islands.
For most of his life, Albert worked as a truck mechanic for various dealerships in Bristol. He began work in highway construction and later he worked as an automotive mechanic at Bartlett Auto, Fred’s Auto and Fuller Ford.
For his age, Albert appeared to have mastered computers and social media. He was a tremendous resource for history about the area and school, scanning and posting photos of local happenings from the 1930s to present. These always sparked historical conversations and memories by long-time residents. Together with his late wife Edith, were active with the Alumni Association of Newfound Regional High School, they hosted alumni gatherings at their home even after the association dissolved.
Albert loved baseball, a passion he shared with his family. He played on the Bristol Town Team, watched as his family learned to play and cheered them all on throughout their youth. He was a devoted Yankees fan for which he took much grief from his Red Sox loving family, to which he replied, “if you love baseball then you like all the teams.” He always enjoyed visiting any baseball park he could when the family traveled.
In the early years, Bartlett Auto sold snowmobiles, Albert purchased one and became an early member of the Pemi Valley Snowmobile club. He occasionally raced one of he Bartlett's sleds on the weekends and looked forward to weekend rides with friends and family.
If you wanted an old or rare car, Albert was the man to talk with. He knew how to find just what you were looking for. He remained fiercely independent until his death, continuing to mow all 20 acres of lawn by himself and changed out his mowing deck to snow plow on his own.
He is survived by two sons, Joel Bean and wife Sue of Alexandria and James Bean and wife Kimberley of Florida; two grandchildren Kristopher Bean and wife Tandra of Bristol and Jennifer Cullen of Franklin; five great grandchildren: Brayden and Makenzie Cullen, Amelia Barrett and Jacob and Karter Bean; many extended family. He was especially proud of his relationship with great-grand nephew, Caden Cogswell, who faithfully phoned to visit every Saturday night. He was predeceased by his siblings: Fenton, Keith, Wilfred George Bean, and Pauline Pikor.
His cremains will be interned with his beloved Edith during a private service at the NH State Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the TTCC Baseball program, 30 North Main St., Bristol, NH 03222. Arrangements are under the direction of Emmons Funeral Home of Bristol.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.