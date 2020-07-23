BELMONT — Aaron Michael Roberts, 14, passed away on July 21, 2020, at CHaD peacefully after a tragic accident.
Aaron was born on November 6, 2005, in Laconia, NH, son to Jason and Heather (Doubleday) Roberts.
Aaron immensely enjoyed skiing, biking, scootering and skateboarding, but most of all, his many great friends. After spending several years training in Bow at GraniteState Gymnastics, he earned the title of all around first place as NH state level 5 gymnast in 2017. He proudly worked his first job as a fun and patient ski instructor of young children at Gunstock. Many hours were spent after work skiing with his buddies, the colder the weather the better. One time he said after skiing “It was 10 degrees at the bottom and 10 below at the top, that was so good!” Everyone will remember Aaron for his quick wit, kindness and adventurous spirit.
Aaron is survived by his parents; older brother, Jason Roberts; Paternal Grandparents, Mike and Kathy Roberts of Cape Cod; Aunts and Uncles, Tim and Wendi Roberts of Cape Cod, Dawn and Greg Power of Florida, Colleen and Bud Harris of Maine, and James and Lilia Doubleday of Maui; many cousins whom Aaron loved dearly; and numerous friends who will never be forgotten.
Adhering to the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, with 50 guests permitted in the Funeral Home at a time. Social Distancing is strongly encouraged and face coverings will be required.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, July 26, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, using the Carriage House entrance.
A private Graveside Service will be held at the South Road Cemetery, Belmont.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to CHaD (Children’s Hosptial at Dartmouth), 1 Medical Center Drive, Lebanon, NH 03766, who provided the most top notch, outstanding care to our precious son.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
