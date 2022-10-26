Halloween or Hallowe'en (a contraction of "All Hallows' evening") has become one of the most popular holidays in the United States, second only to Christmas. As it has become so much a part of American pop culture, its ghostly traditions have been exported to countries like Japan, where dressing up like monsters and zombies has now stretched into a full week of events, parades, and costume contests.

Now people are turning their homes into ghostly mansions. Spider webs draped from doors and windows. Skeletons dangling from windows and ledges. Witches sitting quietly stirring their brew. Pumpkins, cornstalks, and pots of flowers in autumn colors remind us, at the same time, it is the harvest season.

