This isn’t the first time I have written about geraniums. Perhaps because they symbolize New England. I love seeing them hanging from pots, filling window boxes, adding color to a garden with their often-vibrant shades of coral, scarlet, burgundy, fuchsia or brilliant red. It is thought the original plant came from South Africa, the name derived from the Greek word geranos, meaning "crane" as the seed heads have the same shape as the bill of a crane.
My uncle Jim and aunt Barbie had pots of geraniums on the stone wall that was next to their cottage on Merrymeeting Lake. Our homes always had geraniums on the porch, in the window boxes under the dark green shutters and along the front of the house.
In New York one of my sacred places, the Corner Bookstore on the corner of 93rd Street and Madison Avenue, has pots of geraniums on the ledges next to the few windows that are scattered high on the side of the building. The full red blossoms bring a sense of the country to this quiet street and can change the complexion of a summer day.
Germaniums are hardy plants, like New Englanders. Sadly, most geraniums are discarded at the end of the season. Swept up with the autumn leaves and taken to a compost pile. Forgotten. Occasionally I find someone who carefully winters the plants, placing the pots one next to the other in the windows and on shelves where the plants can feel the warmth of the winter sun through the glass.
If cared for, these are plants can thrive and generate beauty over time. Friends in New Hampshire keep their geraniums in a sunroom throughout the year and over the years they have developed into tall, handsome plants. This year they are covered with blossoms and appear as poised dancers against the rolling fields just beyond the tall glass walls.
I find these geraniums comforting now. Two summers ago, many of their leaves had fallen off and they appeared lifeless. Now they are resilient, strong, healthy and beautiful.
It took time, nurturing and faith in the possible for these plants to survive. Hopefully, with the same time and nourishing our world will blossom again.
Listen to Elizabeth on the Short Fuse Podcast (found on Apple or Spotify), follow her on Instagram @elizh24 or send her a note at elizabeth@laconiadailysun.com. She is an author and journalist. Her books include Ned O’Gorman: A Glance Back, a book she edited (Easton Studio Press, 2015), A Day with Bonefish Joe (David R. Godinez, 2015), Queen Anne’s Lace and Wild Blackberry Pie, (Thornwillow Press, 2011).
