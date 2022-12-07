This is the week I begin thinking about decorating for Christmas. Pulling the boxes of decorations, lights and candles from boxes that have been stacked and stored away. There is one box that is a treasure: my dusty blue Tiffany box filled with Aunt Ruth’s sleds. Shortly after Aunt Ruth died, I wrote about the sleds and thought I would share the story with you.

The package, wrapped in brown paper, was small enough to fit in the narrow mailbox, leaving enough room for a few letters to be tucked in on the side. When I pulled out the box I noticed it was from my Aunt Ruth. She was a teacher, guiding the penmanship of her young students, so her handwriting was deliberate and careful. One could almost see the three pencil lines there to guide the letters. It was the week after Thanksgiving in 1984.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.