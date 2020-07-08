HOLDERNESS — Anyone interested in designing their own clothes, tie dye, and floral and leaf patterns will enjoy a leaf printing workshop with LRCC member Maggy at the Squam Lakes Association on Friday, July 17, 10 a.m.-noon. Use leaves, flowers, and other natural textures to bleach print on clothing. The organic material acts as a stamp, painted with Soft Scrub bleach, then pressed down for a few moments, and left to develop. The process works best with cotton clothing, and denim will also work.
The group will also discuss the environmental benefits of second-hand shopping. Participants may bring shirts, socks, shorts, bandanas and hats. Face masks should be worn if a 6-foot distance cannot be maintained.
Registration is required and space is limited to six people. For more information, or to sign up, visit squamlakes.org or call 603-968-7336.
