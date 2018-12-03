GILFORD — The Pemigewasset Choral Society will present three holiday concerts. Now in its 46th season, the choral has more than 90 singers, representing many different towns in the central part of New Hampshire.
The featured work in this year’s concert is 'When Icicles Hang,' a six-movement song cycle by British composer John Rutter. Under the direction of William Gunn, with piano accompaniment by Laura Belanger, the chorus will also sing 'Jubilate Deo' by Peter Anglea, 'Christmas Day' by Gustav Holst, 'African Noel' by Andre Thomas, and other seasonal selections.
Concert dates are Thursday, Dec. 6, at 7:30 p.m. at Gilford Community Church, with admission by donation; Friday, Dec. 7, at 7:30 p.m. at St. Gabriel’s Roman Catholic Church in Franklin, with admission by donation; and Sunday, Dec. 9, at 3 p.m. at the Hanaway Theatre of The Silver Center for the Arts in Plymouth, with adult admission $15, and admission for seniors, youth, and groups $9. Tickets can be purchased at the door, or by calling the box office at 603-535-ARTS.
For more information, visit pemichoral.org, or follow the Facebook page, facebook.com/PemiChoral.
