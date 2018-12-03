The Pemigewasset Choral Society will present three holiday concerts, Thursday, Dec. 6, at Gilford Community Church; Friday, Dec. 7, at St. Gabriel’s Roman Catholic Church in Franklin; and Sunday, Dec. 9, at the Hanaway Theatre of The Silver Center for the Arts in Plymouth. To purchase tickets, call the box office at 603-535-ARTS. For more information, visit pemichoral.org, or follow the Facebook page, facebook.com/PemiChoral.