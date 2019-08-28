MEREDITH — The walls of a posh Beverly Hills hotel speak volumes in 'California Suite,' Neil Simon’s revealing comedy at the Winnipesaukee Playhouse.
Simon was a writer who garnered awards, including a Pulitzer Prize, in a long career that left a legacy of memorable characters and stories. 'California Suite' combines four stories of what goes on in one set of hotel rooms, told by actors Nate Healey, Irina Kaplan, Adam Kee, and Donna Schilke.
Cast in the mold of Simon’s earlier 'Plaza Suite' and 'London Suite,' several disparate tales unfold with one thing in common; a suite at the Beverly Hills Hotel.
Divorced couple Hannah and William use the suite to meet in 'Visitor from New York.' Hannah, Manhattanite career mom, and William, West Coast screenwriter dad, have their daughter in common, and a long history of bickering.
The 'Visitor from Philadelphia' is middle-aged, conservative businessman Marvin, who has embarked on an indiscretion with disastrous result. The night with a prostitute leaves her unconscious after consuming a bottle of vodka, and Marvin waiting for the arrival of his wife.
British actress and first-time Academy Award nominee Diana hopes the honor will jumpstart her lagging career and travels to California with husband Sidney to become the 'Visitors from London.' The marriage of convenience between the once-popular actress and her once-closeted, antique-dealer spouse, coupled with the pressure of the occasion, has the mood swinging from panic to despair.
And when couples travel together, situations can unravel quickly over the smallest of incidents. Stu and Gert and Mort and Beth are the affluent 'Visitors from Chicago' who learn how friendship can be tested when accusations are lobbed during this mixed-doubles vacation.
The quartet of tales and actors are directed by Timothy L’Ecuyer, education director at the playhouse and adjunct faculty member at Plymouth State University. The creative team includes costume designer Nick Cochran, scenic designer Meredith C. Brown, lighting designer Tayva Young, sound designer Neil Pankhurst, and stage manager Marisa Kilgallen.
Performances are Aug. 28-Sept. 7, at 7:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday, with a 2 p.m. matinee on Aug. 29 and Sept. 2. The show is sponsored by Lakes Region Community College, and the summer season is sponsored by Meredith Village Savings Bank. For more and tickets, call 603-279-0333 or visit www.winnipesaukeeplayhouse.org.
