CONCORD — South Carolina Grammy-nominated rock band Needtobreathe will perform at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Thursday, May 9, at 7:30 p.m.
Opening for the band is Trent Dabbs.
Needtobreathe is comprised of brothers Bear Rinehart (vocals, guitar) and Bo Rinehart (guitar, vocals), Seth Bolt (bass, vocals), and Josh Lovelace (keys, vocals). The band's album "Hardlove," released in 2016, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Albums, Top Current Albums, Top Rock Albums and Top Alternative Albums charts and No. 2 on the Billboard 200.
The tour supports their first-ever acoustic live album, entirely self-recorded and featuring commentary between tracks that transports listeners directly into the audience. "Acoustic Live Vol. 1" represents more than a decade of music from five of the band’s six studio albums and is a true compilation of some of their greatest hits.
Tickets start at $54.50, with $1 per ticket sold going to OneWorld Health (www.oneworldhealth.com). Tickets are available at 603-225-1111, online at www.ccanh.com, and at the box office, 44 South Main St.., Concord, which is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
