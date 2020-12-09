It's the time of year when we start to think of what would make delicious gifts from our own kitchen. Nothing says you care more than a gift made by you. This delicious salad dressing has been in my family for years. It is always well received.
Maple Syrup Vinaigrette
1/2 cup apple cider
1/4 cup tarragon vinegar
1/4 cup red wine vinegar
1/3 cup white wine
1/2 cup maple syrup
1/4 cup vegetable oil
1/4 cup olive oil
1 TB. lemon juice
ground ginger to taste
cinnamon to taste
salt to taste
Combine first 4 ingredients in a sauce pan and bring to a boil. Reduce to 1 cup of liquid. Cool. Combine with remaining ingredients until well blended, using either a food processor or wire whisk. Adjust seasonings. Makes 1 pint.
My good friend Phyllis Hamblet (AKA "Tuff"y) makes a very simple but very elegant chocolate sauce that is easy to prepare and keeps in the refrigerator for up to 4 weeks. Tuffy's sauces are always appreciated by the recipients. It can be made well in advance and stored in attractive jars and refrigerated.
Hot fudge sauce
1 can evaporated milk (13 ounces)
12 ounces chocolate chips
1 cup sugar
1 tablespoon butter
1 teaspoon vanilla
Heat milk, chocolate chips, and sugar over medium heat until mixture boils. remove from heat and stir in butter and vanilla.
Pour into jars.
Makes 3 cups.
For someone on your list who enjoys a spicy snack, here's an old favorite.
Spicy Pecans
3 tablespoons butter
2 teaspoons salt
1 pound pecan halves
3 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
Tabasco
Preheat oven to 300 degrees.
Melt the butter in a large saucepan. Stir in the salt and add the pecan halves, stirring well so that the nuts are thoroughly coated. Add the Worcestershire sauce, cayenne pepper, cinnamon and a good dash of Tabasco. Stir again. Put the whole mixture in a baking pan and roast in for 30 minutes, turning frequently until the nuts are slightly browned and very crisp.
