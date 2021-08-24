Frangipane (also known as frangipani) is one of the basic recipes in baking and pastry. It’s used in Danish pastry, cakes and tarts. Besides adding wonderful flavor it can be moist, creamy or dense. In this tart it absorbs the juices from the plums creating an additional note of flavor. As well as flavor it gives us a creamy filling with a crust highlighted with slight mounds of golden brown providing another layer of flavor. It’s also very easy to transport, since the more firm filling better supports the crust and you don’t have to worry about any juices escaping. Sometimes I add grated orange peel to the frangipane or sliced almonds to the top just before baking. You can also substitute the plums with softer apples (firm pie apples wouldn’t have enough time to cook thoroughly) or cranberries.
This recipe includes my tart dough made in a food processor with heavy cream instead of water. It's a recipe I developed when teaching home cooks who either tended to over handle the dough, making it warm, soft or over worked. The food processor works quickly with less friction than made by hand or a mixer, so the dough remains cold and firmer – which is why you can roll the dough out immediately after it's made. If you use a mixer then you need to let the dough rest for about 10 minutes before rolling. To add additional flavor and contrasting texture to the tart, it's essential to pre-bake. Otherwise you’re missing out on an amazing crisp buttery crust.
I prefer to use canned almond paste because it usually contains more almonds and less sugar, which means it has more almond flavor. Never substitute marzipan for almond paste; it has a lot more sugar.
About pre-baking the tart dough, when you use foil it has to be heavy duty, even with multiple layers of regular foil it won’t work! If you don’t want to use foil then try parchment paper with rock salt on top, dried beans breakdown after a few uses which changes how quickly they absorb heat and the baking time. Rock salt doesn’t break down or become smelly, so it can be reused. Remember when moving the tart pan that it has a loose bottom. Hold the edges and never the middle loose section.
Although you can certainly serve this tart with ice cream or whipped cream, I prefer a good sorbet which I feel is a finer balance.
Serves 8-10
Tart Dough
1 1/4 cups organic unbleached all-purpose flour
1/4 teaspoon sugar
1/4 teaspoon salt
4 ounces (8 TB) cold unsalted butter
1/4 cup heavy cream
In the work bowl of a food processor with a metal blade, combine the flour, sugar and salt. Cut the cold butter into 1/2 inch chunks and add to dry ingredients. Process until a coarse meal is reached, about 15-20 seconds, it should resemble coarse cornmeal. Stop the processor immediately once the coarse meal is reached.
Remove the cover and add the cream. Replace the cover and mix only until dough comes together and forms a ball and the side of the bowl is clear of dough, about 5-10 seconds. Stop the processor and remove the bowl lid and blade.
Turn out the dough from the bowl to a table that has been lightly dusted with flour. Lightly dust the top of the dough ball with flour. With your hands, gently knead the dough with quick shallow strokes until the dough is evenly textured throughout. Be careful not to over handle the dough, which would make it soft.
Shape into a round pad about 5 inches wide. If needed, dust the table lightly with more flour and place the pad of the dough in the center. Dust the top lightly with flour and roll into an 11-inch circle using a wooden rolling pin. Keep the dough lightly dusted with flour at all times and after a few rolls rotate the dough in a circle to ensure the bottom is lightly covered with flour to prevent it from sticking to the table. Line a 9-inch metal tart pan with the circle of dough, trim the edge, and chill 1 hour to relax the gluten and firm the dough.
Adjust oven rack to the lowest level and preheat to 350°F.
Place a 14 inch long sheet of heavy duty aluminum foil over the top of the chilled tart shell. Place your fingers in the center and gently press the foil until it is flat against the dough. Then place the ends of your fingers of your right hand in the center to keep the foil from moving. Use your left hand to press the foil up against the sides to the top. Continue this all the way around the edge. Then fold the foil over the top against the outside edge of the pan. Bring the extra foil on the up against the pan. Check to make sure the foil is firmly against the dough and the outside edge of the pan.
Starting 1/2 inch from the edge of the pan, use a salad fork to press holes through the foil and dough. Keep the fork straight down and not at an angle, an angle creates a large hole.
Place in the preheated oven, on the bottom rack and bake for 25 minutes. Remove from the oven and place on a heat proof flat surface. Using a dry kitchen towel, slowly pull the foil out away from the side of the tart pan. Then carefully from the edges, lift the foil off, if the foil sticks, stop! It needs more time to bake. Put it back in the oven and let it bake for another 5 minutes or until you can lift the foil off. Once you have removed the foil the shell should be pale in color and without much if any browning. Place it back in the oven to continue baking another 5-10 minutes or until it is very pale brown. Place on a rack to cool completely.
Filling
12 ounces plums, about 6 medium size
4 ounces almond paste
4 tablespoons unsalted butter (cold)
1/3 cup unbleached all-purpose flour
1/3 cup & 2 teaspoons sugar
1 extra large egg
Wash the plums in a bowl of cold water and remove any stems or leaves. Drain and dry. Cut the plums into quarters and place on a plate.
Using the paddle attachment on an electric mixer, mix the almond paste, butter, flour, and 1/3-cup sugar at medium-low speed until it forms a smooth paste without lumps, about 10 minutes. Rub a bit between your fingers to make sure there are no lumps. Add the egg and mix at medium-low speed until light in color and the mixture has increased in volume.
Spoon the mixture into the cooled pre-baked tart shell and spread evenly. Starting at the outer edge place the plum quarters skin side down into the frangipane. Continue around the edge forming a circle, then fill in the center with the remaining plums.
Using the remaining 2 tablespoons, sprinkle the tops of the plums with sugar. Place in the oven on the bottom shelf and bake for 15 minutes. Rotate the tart from back to front for even baking and continue to bake for about another 15-20 minutes or until the top is golden brown. Remove from the oven and cool in the pan on a rack. Once cool, remove the tart from the pan, to a cake circle or platter. Serve at room temperature.
